Corporation budget was a farce, allege Opposition fronts

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The fourth budget by the LDF-led Corporation for the fiscal year 2019-20 witnessed silent protests from UDF councillors against the killing of two Youth Congress workers at Kasargod.

The councillors entered the council hall dressed in black with a black cloth across their mouth and holding a placard condemning the ‘CPM’s barbaric act’. They maintained silence throughout the budget session while the BJP councillors, who are the majority in the Opposition, alleged the ruling front for not showing courtesy marking respect to the CRPF jawans killed in the Pulwama terror attack.

The budget presented by Deputy Mayor Rakhi Ravikumar stressed on the upliftment of destitute and allocated `1,2134 crore. In her budget speech, Rakhi was keen on developing the housing sector for the poor with a project titled ‘Snehasadanam’.

In addition, the budget laid emphasis on empowering women.‘Padavukal’, a scheme introduced in the budget aims to provide a helping hand to hapless women. The aim of the project will be to lend special assistance to widows. Another project called ‘ Sumangali’ will ensure the marriage of poor women free of cost.

The budget also stresses on green initiatives for new buildings. The buildings which integrate eco-friendly features will get a tax exemption. In the budget, the Corporation has allocated `5 lakh towards the ‘Green Trivandrum’ project wherein it envisages giving tax exemption for buildings in which green features have been incorporated.

However, several of the proposals in the budget made the Opposition councillors feel it was nothing but old wine in a new bottle.According to BJP Opposition leader M R Gopan, the Corporation has not kept the word of building houses for the poor in each ward.

“Many of the projects announced in last year were not implemented by the Corporation. The LIFE Mission is a perfect example. The completion of 1,000 houses under the LIFE Mission project is not true,” he said. The opposition also alleged the corporation had not kept last year’s promise of converting the classrooms in the schools in various wards into smart classrooms.

The BJP and UDF councillors equally alleged the budget was a complete flop as the much-hyped Smart City project has not made much progress since its inception.