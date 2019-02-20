Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Devotion boils over

The sun bore down with all its intensity.

Published: 20th February 2019

A woman praying in front of her offering awaits the priest to spray holy water near the Attukal temple on Wednesday  Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The sun bore down with all its intensity. But for the tribe of countless women devotees who congregated in the city, taking up the whole of the city with their hearths, the piety reached its zenith. As the earthen pots boiled over, the city was steeped in a pious aura. Tens of thousands of women from across the country joined in to offer Pongala.But this is not just a festival of women. Amidst the many women was 11-year-old Surya Prasad S who has been offering Pongala for the past four years. For this young boy, the excitement starts long before Pongala. 

“The first time I offered Pongala, my grandmother helped me. But for the past three years I have been doing this myself,” says a thrilled Surya who had arrived to be part of the Pongala fervour along with her grandmother Vimala Kumari P. “His excitement is at its pinnacle even weeks before the Pongala is set to begin and nowadays he doesn't let us even help him,” says Vimala Kumari.

Devotees return after offering the Attukal Pongala from East Fort in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday   B P Deepu

For couple Frank Piga and Raymond Golowaty from New York, the Pongala was one of the most exhilarating experiences they have had while in India. “We are retired and are travelling. This was a great experience. I am seeing the strength of women on a spiritual level here. And that is amazing. I am fortunate to be here to experience even a fraction of this festival. It was only today that I learned that this was the largest gathering of women in the world,” says an excited Raymond.

For the devotees, it is a ritual they are bound to for life. Women transcend boundaries just to ensure they become part of this. A significant number of women from all walks of life and of all ages were part of the festival milieu. “It is just pure bliss, being able to offer Pongala,” says 75-year-old Devakiamma who has been offering Pongala ever since she was 13. “It is all about being here and offering this to the deity.

My left hand is hurting and I am undergoing treatment, but that won't deter me from coming here,” she said. “I feel there are lesser devotees this time. It is great that they have decided to do away with plastic and shift to steel plates and glasses. That is a wise decision,” she adds. Pongala transcends all borders and faith. It is P M Nissi's first Pongala. “I belong to the Christian community. But Pongala has no religion and am excited to be part of this. I am offering this because I have a wish to fulfil,” she chuckles.

The pongala also has its share of 'tourists', with people coming out to watch the women celebrate divinity in all its splendour. “We started out early morning, walking all the way from our hostel. It is a special feeling, just watching this amazing ritual unfold right in front of you,” says Rahamath K who works in the town planning office. “This is my second Pongala. I belong to Kasaragod. Though I was aware of Pongala, I had never received the opportunity to witness it. Last time I and my friend decided to take a walk and watch the Pongala. The sight brings a lot of joy,” she says excitedly. 

