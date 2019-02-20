‘Efforts will have to be made to bring all treatment methods under one roof’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said efforts will have to be made for bringing all treatment methods under one roof. According to him, such a move will help to provide advanced treatment to patients. He said this while inaugurating the valedictory conference of International AYUSH Conclave on Tuesday at Jimmy George Indoor Stadium on Tuesday.

“Many world countries have started to integrate modern medicine and traditional medicines for better healthcare. Giving priority to a particular medical stream is nothing but impractical. A method will have to be developed in which allopathy and traditional medicine work side by side,” said Vijayan.

In his address, the CM stated the conclave was a success. “Special priority will have to be given for the AYUSH sector. Tourists flock to the state in search of Ayurveda treatment. But it should be ensured they are being provided with quality care,” said Vijayan.Earlier, Health Minister K K Shailaja stated following the overwhelming success of the inaugural AYUSH Conclave it has been decided to conduct the same as an annual event.