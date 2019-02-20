Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Green call evokes mixed response

The Corporation's ambitious plans to ensure a green pongala has fallen flat, with waste dumps making its way in the Attukal temple premises.

Published: 20th February 2019 10:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Corporation's ambitious plans to ensure a green pongala has fallen flat, with waste dumps making its way in the Attukal temple premises. The devotees who set the pongala hearths outside the main temple ground complained about the unhygienic environment.

"I have been offering Pongala for the past ten years. Authorities are calling it a green pongala, but we were forced to light hearths and make food in the middle of a plastic waste heap. I don't think the food being made can be distributed to family members because it is being exposed to a dirty environment," said Renuka Devi, a devotee from Kollam. 

Even though the Corporation strictly banned the use of plastic products in the Pongala area, devotees were allowed to enter the premises with plastic materials. Devotees were using disposable plastic plates and plastic bottles to share rice porridge and drinking water. "We have been using plastic bags to carry products needed to prepare the pongala offering. Even though they provide drinking water at the premises, we do not want to risk our health and thereby carried boiled water from home in plastic cans. We pick the littered items and take them back home," said Kumari Siva from Neyyar. 

According to Corporation officials even after imposing strict restrictions on single-use plastic products, devotees did not follow the same in an effective way. "Awareness sessions were given on the need to create a zero-plastic environment. Not many devotees followed the directive to use reusable plastic material this year," said Anoop Roy, health inspector, Corporation.

He also added that all the public areas were cleaned prior to Pongala, providing a clean environment for the devotees to light their hearths. "Locations owned by private parties were not cleaned. The temple ground did not belong under the Corporation limits. We made sure that all the public places set for Pongala hearth are cleaned before and post-Pongala," added Anoop Roy.

