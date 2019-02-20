Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala Technology University gets new VC

Rajasree joined as principal in Government Engineering College on May 2, 2017.

Published: 20th February 2019

M S Rajasree

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: M S Rajasree has been appointed the new vice-chancellor of Kerala Technology University. On Tuesday, Governor P Sathasivam approved the Selection Committee’s recommendation to appoint Rajasree.

The appointment, for a period of four years, is as per section 13(2) of the KTU act of 2015. Rajasree is currently serving as principal of Government Engineering College, Barton Hill,. V K Ramachandran, vice-chairman of Kerala State Planning Board, Tom Jose, Chief Secretary and K K Agarwal, former VC, Indraprastha University, New Delhi, were the members of the selection committee.  

Rajasree joined as principal in Government Engineering College on May 2, 2017. She is a professor in Computer Science and Engineering and has served in government engineering colleges under the Technical Education Department, Government of Kerala, for the past 24 years as lecturer, assistant professor, professor and principal.

Kerala Technology University

