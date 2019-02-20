Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

RackBank to set up Data Centre at Infopark

Apart from setting up data centres, RBDC plans to set up Disaster Recovery facility in case of data threats due to natural disasters.

Published: 20th February 2019 06:52 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Data Centre is being set up in Infopark in Cherthala by RackBank Datacenters Private Ltd (RBDC), a data centre platform for cloud, content and large enterprise customers. An MoU in this regard has been signed between RBDC chairman Anil Reddy and Infopark CEO Hrishikesh Nair in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and IT Secretary Sivasankar on Tuesday. Reddy committed Rs 1,000 crore investment in eight years in Infopark for this project.

“This is the first time such a massive data centre is going to be set up in Kerala. This is going to be a great boost for the IT industry in Kerala as there is a need to have world class data centre facilities to meet the growing demands of the Indian market. Kerala government will extend all support to them to ensure the smooth setting up of this centre,” said Sivasankar.

Apart from setting up data centres, RBDC plans to set up Disaster Recovery facility in case of data threats due to natural disasters. The discussions initiated last March during the #Future IT event at Kochi was followed up subsequently by the Hi-Power IT Committee team which met with RBDC in USA, said Arun Balachandran, Chief Minister’s Fellow, IT.

