‘Spandanam’ bags best health project award

A dozen projects competed for the best public health project award in the meet, which was attended by leaders of various local self-governing bodies.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ‘Spandanam’, an AYUSH-based public health project implemented by the Kozhikode district panchayat, was presented with the Best AYUSH Health Project award by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday.The project aims at treating autism and growth disabilities in kids.

The second prize was shared by Kattippara grama panchayat in Kozhikode for its ‘Harikiranam’ project for securing the health of tribals and Jyothirgamaya Balya, a project for kids’ health and safety by Nedumangad block panchayat.Also, the cancer awareness project named Vision 2019 by the Harippad block panchayat of Alappuzha district along with Santhwana Souhridham, a project implemented for the wellbeing of the tribal community in Meenangadi grama panchayat in Wayanad district, shared the consolation prizes.

A dozen projects competed for the best public health project award in the meet, which was attended by leaders of various local self-governing bodies.These projects were screened and selected from two zones each consisting of seven districts. Eight projects from Ayurveda and four projects from Homoeopathy were presented in the meet.

Sneha Sparsham, a palliative care project of Thrissur corporation, Navaneetham, a project meant for the school-going kids of Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat, Udayakiranam by the Idukki block panchayat and Snehadhara project were the eight projects that competed in the Ayurveda section.

Punarjani, a project seeking the possibilities of Homoeopathy in ailing cancer patients, women-friendly project Seethalayam by the Kannur district panchayat, Swasthyam project by the Kollam district panchayat were the different projects that competed in the Homeopathy section.

