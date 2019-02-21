Alleged child abuser rickshaw driver arrested

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An autorickshaw driver has been arrested by the police for alleged sexual abuse of a four-year-old girl child. Kallambalam Police which made the arrest said the accused was Tintu, 33, of Twinkle Nivas, Ottoor.

The accused allegedly took the child in the autorickshaw under the pretext of taking her to the school. Instead of going to school, he took her to his home. “The accused gave sweets to the child and abused her,” the police said.

Tintu was produced in the Attingal court and remanded to judicial custody. The police team included assistant sub-inspectors Radhakrishnan, Sanilkumar and civil police officer Anoop.