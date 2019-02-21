Capital hosts lakhs for Attukal Pongala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital city on Wednesday hosted lakhs of women from different parts of the country and abroad for the Attukal Pongala. The annual religious ritual celebrated to please Attukal Devi here began with the lighting of the pandara aduppu, a special hearth set up in the Attukal Devi temple courtyard. The temple thantri Kuzhikattu Parameswaran Vasudevan Bhattathiripad then handed over the flame from the sanctum of the temple to melsanthi Vishnu Namboothiri.

The melsanthi lit the hearth at the temple thidapally, and later the flame was passed on to co-priest Kesavan Namboothiri who lighted the pandara aduppu. Barrel crackers signalled the devotees who had lined up on the temple premises and numerous streets to light their hearths.

Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran, Shashi Tharoor MP, MLAs O Rajagopal, V S Siva Kumar, K Muraleedharan, Mayor V K Prasanth and District Collector K Vasuki attended the function.

Temples, voluntary organisations, taxi and autorickshaw drivers’ unions had made arrangements to provide food and drinking water for the devotees. KSRTC and the Railways conducted special services for the help of devotees.

The ceremonial procession to the Sree Dharma Sastha temple, Manacaud, taken out in the evening, was attended by over 800 children who also participated in the Kuthiyottam.

Attukal Pongala witnessed a lower turnout this year, according to the city police. Sources say, there was a drop of at least one lakh persons compared to the previous year.

Matter of faith

The sanctification of the pongala was done at 2.15 pm. About 250 priests sprinkled holy water on the pongala pots in the temple premises and nearby roads to sanctify them