Councillor moves contempt of court against Thiruvananthapuram Collector

 Attipra ward councillor Suni Chandra has moved contempt of court in the National Green Tribunal against District Collector K Vasuki.

Published: 21st February 2019 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 05:12 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Attipra ward councillor Suni Chandra has moved contempt of court in the National Green Tribunal against District Collector K Vasuki. This is in regard to the Collector not taking action even after the time period of one month has elapsed since the tribunal ruling of December 19 to take appropriate action against the filling of wetlands in the development of the third phase of Technopark.

While the ruling of the NGT was dated December 19, 2018, the order reached the Collectorate on January 18 and the time of one month has come to a close. Chandran while speaking to Express said, “Even after one month the District Collector has not taken any appropriate action against the filling of wetlands in the development of Technopark phase 3. I tried to contact the Collector several times and her office said she was on leave and would be back only by February 15.

Even after this date, I could not communicate with her and nor did she call me.” Express had earlier reported the National Green Tribunal had sent a missive to the Thiruvananthapuram District Collector to take appropriate action in the complaint on the filling of wetlands in the development of the third phase of Technopark. It is to be noted as part of the third phase development, 20 acres is being filled which includes 10 acres of a water body and there were allegations a hill inside the park was demolished for filling the wetland.

Chandran said, “There is total environment violation in the filling of the wetland which is a protected site and the National Green Tribunal Order has clearly called upon the Collector to look into this, but she has not taken any action on this.”

The NGT has taken action following an email complaint forwarded by Thomas Lawrence, an environmentalist and engineer. He had directly complained to the tribunal after repeated pleas to the District Collector as well as other authorities failed to evoke any response.

