Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Decision on uniform GST rate for lottery sales postponed

Meanwhile, lottery agents’ associations in the state have condemned the move.

Published: 21st February 2019 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

GST

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The GST Council has postponed a decision on uniform GST rate for lottery sales to Sunday. It followed a request by Finance Minister Thomas Isaac for voting on the issue.
A ministerial panel to review the tax rate had earlier recommended a uniform tax rate of 18 pc or 28 pc for all lotteries. Isaac who was a strong opponent of the uniform tax rate was part of the ministerial committee but could not attend its latest meeting as he was indisposed.

Meanwhile, lottery agents’ associations in the state have condemned the move. The Bhagyakkuri Samrakshana Samithi has asked the Central Government and the council to withdraw from the move for a uniform tax rate. A uniform tax rate will only help benamis of other-state lotteries to enter the Kerala market, it said.The Samrakshana Samithi’s state committee which made the demand included Philip Joseph (INTU), convenor P R Jayaprakash (CITU) and V Balan (AITUC).

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GST Lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
I-League row: Is Minerva Punjab's no-show at Real Kashmir game justified? | Ranjit Bajaj | BFC
Gallery
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
The biennial edition of International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition - Aero India 2019 was inaugurated by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)
Aero India 2019: Slain Surya Kiran pilot honoured with 'missing man' formation, other highlights 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp