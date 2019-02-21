Decision on uniform GST rate for lottery sales postponed

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The GST Council has postponed a decision on uniform GST rate for lottery sales to Sunday. It followed a request by Finance Minister Thomas Isaac for voting on the issue.

A ministerial panel to review the tax rate had earlier recommended a uniform tax rate of 18 pc or 28 pc for all lotteries. Isaac who was a strong opponent of the uniform tax rate was part of the ministerial committee but could not attend its latest meeting as he was indisposed.

Meanwhile, lottery agents’ associations in the state have condemned the move. The Bhagyakkuri Samrakshana Samithi has asked the Central Government and the council to withdraw from the move for a uniform tax rate. A uniform tax rate will only help benamis of other-state lotteries to enter the Kerala market, it said.The Samrakshana Samithi’s state committee which made the demand included Philip Joseph (INTU), convenor P R Jayaprakash (CITU) and V Balan (AITUC).