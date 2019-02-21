Foreign tourists turn devotees in Pongala festival

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Over the years, the presence of foreign tourists in the Pongala festival has become almost common, to the extent that the sight of a foreign national draped in the traditional ‘kasavu’ saree and lighting up a hearth on Wednesday hardly surprised anyone.

Sarah Claire from Cardiff (Wales) was one of the tourists participating in the festival. Upon hearing it was one of the biggest gatherings of women in the world, Sarah put it on her bucket list. On Wednesday, she offered Pongala near Attakulangara. Meanwhile, Richard McDonagh, a UK citizen currently working in Germany, was mesmerised by the ritual.“The emotional attachment women have with the festival caught my attention. I read the festival had entered the Guinness Book of World Records,” he said.