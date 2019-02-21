Four women admitted to hosp during pongala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Four women devotees, including two who suffered burn injuries, were admitted to the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital on Wednesday. Those who were admitted with burn injuries were 40-year-old Pushpa of Manalayam and 55-year-old Geetha of Marthandam.

According to hospital authorities, the other two women, 65-year-old Leela of Kallampally and 49-year-old Latha of Venjaramoodu, were rushed to the hospital after they collapsed near Medical College Junction and PMG Junction respectively while offering pongala. Minister Kadakampally Surendran visited them at the hospital.