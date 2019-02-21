Govt planning to set up Global AYUSH Knowledge Network

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The AYUSH sector of the state will soon get its much-needed impetus as the state government is planning to set up a Global AYUSH Knowledge Network. It is also learnt talks will be conducted with foreign countries, including some from South Asia, for knowledge and human resource support and export of medicines. The other proposal on the anvil is the constitution of a cooperative body in the form of Milma for medicinal plant cultivation and its procurement. The said initiatives will be rolled out as an outcome of the just-concluded International AYUSH Conclave.

“The conclave had provided the state with a new perspective to tap the potentialities of the AYUSH sector at the global level. One such initiative is the Global AYUSH Knowledge Network,” said an officer with the AYUSH Department. According to the officer, the network which will be formed with the help of the alumni from the state who are working at various countries.

The alumni who will be designated as nodal persons for the network will be entrusted with the task of taking up activities so as to help the AYUSH system and to promote the Kerala brand of Ayurveda at their respective countries. “The other major outcome of the conclave was knowledge and HR sharing and drug export with some foreign countries. But the memorandum of understanding will only be signed after assessing its practical and legal validity,” said the officer.

Medicinal plant cultivation which is yet to pick up in the state will get a shot in the arm as the AYUSH Department with the help of local bodies in the state is planning to kick start medicinal plant cultivation in their respective jurisdiction.

At the same time, during the conclave it has been highlighted to plug the lack of entrepreneurship in Ayurveda, the Confederation for Ayurvedic Renaissance-Keralam Ltd (Care-Keralam), a public-sector undertaking, and the Kerala chapter of Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), are planning to come out with two separate initiatives.

The proposed initiatives - setting up an incubation centre and establishing a permanent centre for mentoring and supporting entrepreneurs - are expected to be launched shortly. Earlier, the Ministry of AYUSH under its Central Sector Scheme had taken up activities, including deputation of AYUSH experts for participation in regional or international meetings/ conferences/ training programmes/ seminars and also on special assignment of the Government of India for promotion and propagation of AYUSH systems of medicine. It had also signed a country-to-country memorandum of understanding with 14 countries to set up AYUSH academic chairs in foreign universities/institutes and others.