Kudumbashree’s ‘Agathirahitha Keralam’ to be launched today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Local Self-Government Minister A C Moideen will launch Kudumbashree’s destitute-free Kerala programme “Agathirahitha Keralam” at Kalpetta in Wayanad on Thursday at 11 am. Agathirahitha Keralam aimed to bring the destitute to the mainstream has identified 1.6 lakh beneficiaries for the project. The programme is a comprehensive expansion of the ‘Asraya project’ to rehabilitate destitute families.

Of the total beneficiaries, 10,716 families belong to the Scheduled Tribes. 773 of the 1,034 local self-governments in the state have submitted proposals under the project. The project aims at the economic, social and educational progress of the beneficiaries. The beneficiaries will be provided food, medical help, clothes, eligible pensions, housing, drinking water and sanitation facilities, power, and education.

Livelihood development programmes will be devised for the beneficiaries which would include skill development courses. Kudumbashree is already providing the skill development training for members of destitute families through the Central schemes like Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Koushalya Yojana and National Urban Livelihoods Mission. Those who do not have housing will be made part of the ‘Life Mission’ of the State Government.

C K Saseendran MLA will preside over and Kudumbashree executive director S Harikishore will explain the project.The inaugural function will be attended by MLAs I C Balakrishnan, O R Kelu, district panchayat president K B Naseema, district collector A Ajayakumar and Kudumbashree governing body member Baby Balakrishnan.

