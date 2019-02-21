Roads cleaned within hours, thanks to sanitation workers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The sanitation workers of the city Corporation did a commendable job on Wednesday in cleaning up most of the public spaces after the Attukal Pongala. The sanitation workers cleaned the debris of the festival that lasts half a day and takes up almost every open space in the state capital.

“The local body expects about 65 tonnes of waste this year as green protocol implementation was a success,” Mayor V K Prasanth informed.For the past few years, a cleaning operation put in place by the city corporation has 3,383 workers spreading across the city and cleaning as soon as the ritual draws to a close. “Around 10 pm, the streets across the city will be cleared. The main streets will then be washed using the artificial rain process,” health supervisor A Alexander said.

“In each circle group of workers have been assigned under the supervision of junior health Inspector, health Inspector and health supervisor to carry on the cleaning task,” said Harish Kumar, Palayam JHI.

Along with 1133 permanent staff, as many as 2250 daily wagers were also deployed. As many as 250 personnel and five lorries have been deployed only to collect the bricks which were used in the Pongala

About 55 lorries were arranged for collecting the wastes.

They couldn’t offer Pongala due to their work

T’Puram: An army of corporation workers carrying brooms and dustpans descended on the streets of the city on Wednesday afternoon as soon as the crowd of women receded. Among the sanitation staff were many women who were unable to offer pongala just because of their duty. “I am a devotee of Amma and used to offer pongala every year. But now my work won’t allow me to carry the ritual,” said Thangamani while carrying out the cleaning task after Attukal Pongala at Vellayambalam.