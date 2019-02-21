Sacked KSRTC conductors offer ‘Sankada Pongala’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 39 sacked empanelled KSRTC conductors on Wednesday offered ‘Sankada Pongala’ in front of the Secretariat in protest against the government’s refusal to address their woes even after 30 days’ indefinite strike. “It has been 63 days since we were terminated from the KSRTC and 31 days of our strike. Still there is no response from the government.

On this festive season, we are offering the pongala to the Attukal Bhagavathy in the hope that she will surely hear our prayers,” said S Sindhu, an empanelled conductor from Kollam depot .

On Tuesday morning, Dinya, an empanelled conductor, attempted suicide, after the pandals were removed by the city corporation.

“We are left with only one option: to commit suicide. If there is no job then we will be forced to take such measures,” said G Santosh, an empanelled conductor, who had been with the KSRTC for 11 years. S D Jose said: “Even though there is no pandal, we will be continuing our strike until we get justice.”