Transgender group takes part in pongala at Ottukal Theruvu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A group of 15 transgenders offered pongala at Ottukal Theruvu, Kaithamukku, led by Surya Ishan, the well-known trans rights activist, actor and transgender state board member. Surya got married to Ishan who is also a transgender, in May 2018 and has been offering pongala for the past 25 years.

While speaking to Express, she said, “I am in deep spiritual love with Attukal Amma and I am an ardent devotee. I have been offering pongala for the past 25 years and this is the 10th consecutive year I am offering pongala at the same place.”

Surya also said she is overjoyed over the Supreme Court verdict on LGBT communities and said this is the first pongala after the judgement. She also said as usual they have offered ‘mandaputtu’, ‘therali’ and ‘payasam’ as offerings.