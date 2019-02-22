A healthy lifestyle keeps back pain at bay

Dr Ajith R By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Lower back pain is one of the commonly found diseases among people of all ages. Nowadays, spine-related ailments are drastically increasing in our society. The unhealthy lifestyle, obesity, improper sitting posture and lack of exercise are the major factors leading to the imbalance in the biomechanics of the spinal movements. The acute muscle strain often caused by improperly doing everyday activities like sudden bend, twisting movements or lifting of weight.

The normal smooth movements of the spine are aided by the lumbar disc which is a soft gelatinous substance and needs to be adequately hydrated for the proper functioning. The dehydration of disc material predisposes to the tear of disc capsule and consequent prolapse of the material. Disc prolapse is commonly seen in youngsters and adults upto 50 years. The prolapsed disc material compresses the nerve root and the spinal cord leading to symptoms such as radiating leg pain, numbness and motor weakness.

Lumbar canal stenosis is a condition which occurs in the aged. It is caused by progressive compression and circumferential narrowing of the spinal cord. The symptoms are bilateral leg pain and numbness, walking difficulty and urinary symptoms such as urgency and incontinence. Once a patient presents with significant back pain not responding to initial conservative measures such as rest and medicines, a detailed examination and evaluation are needed to identify the cause of the back pain.

Apart from the preliminary X-ray, an MRI scan is also required to diagnose the specific disease pathology. Once the diagnosis is confirmed, the physicians can zero in on the treatment as medical or surgical. The radiating lower limb pain results in motor weakness such as difficulty in walking with associated symptoms demands a surgery.

Currently, every spinal pathology can be easily and effectively treated by minimally invasive keyhole surgeries. Surgeries for commonest causes of disc prolapse and lumbar Canal stenosis are daycare procedures with the patient being made to walk a few hours after surgery and discharged the very next day. Daily walking is advised in the initial period and physiotherapy for specific back strengthening exercises are initiated after two weeks of surgery. These exercises have to be continued and done on a daily basis to avoid a recurrence of the back pain.

Changes in the daily lifestyle will go a long way in reducing the risk for back pain and help in leading a healthy and active life. A few simple steps like daily walking, maintaining proper posture, avoiding weight gain and stretching exercises will help a lot. For those who suffering from severe back pain, keyhole surgery can be done for permanent relief. It is advisable to seek early medical checkups in order to avoid complications.

Dr Ajith R is a consultant neurosurgeon, SUT Hospital Pattom

