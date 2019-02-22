Adherence to Green Protocol higher this year: Green Army

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: 65 tonnes. That was the amount of waste generated this year as part of pongala, a significant dip in the amount of waste generated over the past few years. The evils this time were paper cups and paper plates, which dominated the litter. On a positive note, the use of styrofoam plates was substantially less, according to the Green Army brigade which has been campaigning relentlessly to ensure a green pongala.

“This pongala, the adherence to Green Protocol has been found to be on a much higher note than last year. We have more converts this time. Also, we have to structure a new methodology to reach out to those who chose not to abide by the Green Protocol,” says Nikhilesh Paliath, programme coordinator at Thanal and senior mentor at the Green Army. The Green Army, which has been campaigning for a week to ensure a green pongala, had conducted a survey on the last two days of the ritual. The survey has thrown up some intriguing observations.

A significant change in the adherence to Green Protocol was observed in the city, with the stretch from overbridge to the temple seeing rampant violations of the protocol. “The adherence to Green Protocol was less in this area. However, in the stretch up till overbridge, there was strict adherence to the protocol. Those in this area were extremely eager to adhere to the Green Protocol. This change in conduct could be due to various reasons and needs to be studied,” says Nikhilesh.

Meanwhile, a new vigour to adhere to the corporation's green call could be seen amongst the organisations offering 'Annadanam'. The unprecedented spike in the entries by these organisations - to be considered for the 'Green Award', a contest structured by the corporation to choose the best organisation which adhered to the Green Protocol during pongala - was observed this pongala season. “Last year, we received 15 entries. This time, it has burgeoned to 130 entries. This itself shows that there are more converts,” says Nikhilesh.

An attempt at decamping with the bricks used for pongala was also seen. “Even last year, there were people who came to take the bricks. This time, it was on a much larger scale. There was attempt to make off with the bricks which were painstakingly stacked up by the volunteers. The miscreants used trucks this time. But it was intercepted with the involvement of the officials,” says Nikhilesh.