Air quality in capital: Satisfactory

Lakhs of women devotees offered pongala in the city the other day B P Deepu

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when air quality levels in major cities across the country are deteriorating, the air quality in the state capital has been recorded satisfactory. This is in spite of a large number of women offering pongala and immense biomass burning in the city the other day. Compared to the other two big cities in the state - Kochi and Kozhikode - Thiruvananthapuram is the better place to stay as far as air quality is concerned.

The air quality index in Thiruvananthapuram as on February 20 at 4 pm is 68. This is as per the AQI bulletin by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and based on the Air Monitoring Station at Plammoodu. The data based on a monitoring station in the city stated particulate matter of diameter 10 microns or less (PM10) as the prominent pollutant.

The Kerala State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) has been analysing the quality of air after pongala for the past four years. This year too it is in the process of preparing a report on the air quality post-pongala. “Since the ocean is nearby, natural cleaning occurs. The fresh air carries away the concentrated air and dilution occurs,” says K Sajeevan, chairman of Kerala State Pollution Control Board.

According to him, there are two reasons why the air quality was recorded satisfactory even after the mass burning of biomass. “With a vast coastal area, air cleaning occurs naturally. Also, there is no industrial source and the only source here is the pollutants released by automobiles. The vehicular emission was less yesterday and so the air pollution didn't aggravate,” he says. The PCB has been monitoring the impacts on air quality after every festival. “It is on the basis of this observation that we do the planning for regulating the pollution in the subsequent year. It is a statutory intervention,” Sajeevan says.

Even at other times, the air quality in the city is satisfactory, he says. “When we compare the air quality in the national level, it has been found to be satisfactory,” he says.

On whether more studies need to be conducted to ascertain the impact of pongala in air pollution, he said health impacts, if any, can be ascertained through such studies. “Earlier noise was the issue and that has been regulated now. The health impacts need to be ascertained,” he adds.

