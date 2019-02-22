Asuren II: Wages of sin is death

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ‘Asuren II’, a short film directed by Rajaram Mohan is crafted in a cinematic style focusing on atrocities against women. It talks about how violence against women is endemic and the way society normalises it. The forty-minute short film discusses prevailing social crimes and how easily the culprits escape from getting punished. According to the director, the short film is his first effort towards a wider cinematic dream.

“Transgressions against women are on the rise. There is an endless number of rape cases happening in our country and these women do not want to reveal what happened to them as they fear the mob. We are pointing our fingers towards police officials who let go off the offenders, the law that is been plain sailing in front of money power, over judgemental society and women playing the victim card while they are supposed to stand for themselves,” said Rajaram Mohan.

The core theme of the short film revolves around the biblical phrase ‘The wages of sin is death’. The story begins with a murder scene, followed by a series of kidnappings. The police officers who were in charge of the case identified that a sleeper cell alike group were behind the abduction. The short film aims to build awareness regarding the need to look at crimes in a serious manner rather than turning a blind eye towards culprits and letting them go free. Vigilantism is being portrayed as a solution to stop people from committing heinous crimes such as rape.

A Malayalam rap song has also been added to the short film to add more colour to it. About 98 per cent of the short film is shot in a single lens using a Sony Alpha 7s ii camera and Zhiyun Crane2, to capture movement shots. The director made sure that he has not compromised on the technical side of the film making; he used Helicams and Phantom 4 Pro+ Drones for airframes. The director plans to come up with ‘Asuren III’ soon which will answer most of the questions left unresolved in part II.