Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

At last,  redemption  for Shanghumugham

Finally, Shanghumugham beach- one of the most visited tourist destinations in the capital is all set to receive a new lease of life.

Published: 22nd February 2019 10:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Steena Das
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :   Finally, Shanghumugham beach- one of the most visited tourist destinations in the capital is all set to receive a new lease of life. The beach which had been neglected for long s will get an infrastructure boost. DPTC secretary Bindhu Mani said a sum of Rs 11 crore has been allocated for the beach development.
  The infrastructure and basic amenities at the beach have been neglected for long, leaving tourists in the lurch. The condition had worsened after cyclone Ockhi.

Dilapidated roads, broken steps and lightless lamp posts have taken the sheen of the beach. According to tourists, elderly people, children and pregnant women find it difficult to manoeuvre their way to the beach through the broken steps. "I find it difficult to climb down the broken steps with the baby. I have to depend on someone else if I have to reach the beach," said S Meera, who visits the beach frequently. The tourists and vendors find it difficult to be at the beach in the late evenings. "The lights don't function well, leaving us in the dark. It goes off at regular intervals. It is only during important festivals, that the street lights work," said Vincent Alpher, fishermen at Shangumugam.

Bindhu Mani said earlier there were issues regarding  funding of the project. "We have notified the harbour department and we hope that the beach will have lights within two weeks," she said
The renovation project includes reviving the beachfront with promenade and vegetation, improving the scope for tourism in the area, development of an entertainment hub within the area and providing services and facilities based on the requirements of the visitors. “The work of the Shangumugam Beach Front Development - Cultural Hub Development project, will begin by the end of this month after the project receives technical sanction,” said K Rajkumar, Deputy Director, Planning.

No dustbins
Lack of dustbins at the beach is yet another problem. And with the beach carnival kicking off on Friday, lack of dustbins could pose a major issue. City Corporation Mayor V K Prasanth said dustbins were provided to vendors in the past, but it was not utilised properly. "We are planning to provide a common place for vendors to sell their products. So, waste disposal won't be a major issue in future," the Mayor said."The vendors have been asked to set stalls away from the beach.

The vendors have agreed," he said.
Also, they have been asked to use dustbins and not litter food and plastic on the sand. "Strict action will be taken against the vendors who do not comply with the regulations," he added.
According to the DTPC secretary, an agreement will soon be made between the Kudumbashree members and vendors for proper waste disposal at the beach.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp