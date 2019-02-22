At last,  redemption  for Shanghumugham

Steena Das By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Finally, Shanghumugham beach- one of the most visited tourist destinations in the capital is all set to receive a new lease of life. The beach which had been neglected for long s will get an infrastructure boost. DPTC secretary Bindhu Mani said a sum of Rs 11 crore has been allocated for the beach development.

The infrastructure and basic amenities at the beach have been neglected for long, leaving tourists in the lurch. The condition had worsened after cyclone Ockhi.

Dilapidated roads, broken steps and lightless lamp posts have taken the sheen of the beach. According to tourists, elderly people, children and pregnant women find it difficult to manoeuvre their way to the beach through the broken steps. "I find it difficult to climb down the broken steps with the baby. I have to depend on someone else if I have to reach the beach," said S Meera, who visits the beach frequently. The tourists and vendors find it difficult to be at the beach in the late evenings. "The lights don't function well, leaving us in the dark. It goes off at regular intervals. It is only during important festivals, that the street lights work," said Vincent Alpher, fishermen at Shangumugam.

Bindhu Mani said earlier there were issues regarding funding of the project. "We have notified the harbour department and we hope that the beach will have lights within two weeks," she said

The renovation project includes reviving the beachfront with promenade and vegetation, improving the scope for tourism in the area, development of an entertainment hub within the area and providing services and facilities based on the requirements of the visitors. “The work of the Shangumugam Beach Front Development - Cultural Hub Development project, will begin by the end of this month after the project receives technical sanction,” said K Rajkumar, Deputy Director, Planning.

No dustbins

Lack of dustbins at the beach is yet another problem. And with the beach carnival kicking off on Friday, lack of dustbins could pose a major issue. City Corporation Mayor V K Prasanth said dustbins were provided to vendors in the past, but it was not utilised properly. "We are planning to provide a common place for vendors to sell their products. So, waste disposal won't be a major issue in future," the Mayor said."The vendors have been asked to set stalls away from the beach.

The vendors have agreed," he said.

Also, they have been asked to use dustbins and not litter food and plastic on the sand. "Strict action will be taken against the vendors who do not comply with the regulations," he added.

According to the DTPC secretary, an agreement will soon be made between the Kudumbashree members and vendors for proper waste disposal at the beach.