Beach Carnival to begin today

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Shangumugham Beach is all set for yet another festival. The Beach Carnival, jointly organised by the City Corporation and Shanghumugham Art Museum, will kick off in the state capital on Friday. The highlight of the seven-day carnival will be a synchronised light show.

There will be cultural events arranged including folk songs, concerts, theatre play and traditional art forms. The Minister of SC/ST Development A K Balan will inaugurate the carnival at 6 pm. Mayor V K Prasanth will preside over.

To be held in association with Vyloppilly Samskriti Bhavan and District Tourism Promotion Council, the Beach Carnival will have food courts, health exhibition and book festival. Artists and students of the College of Fine Arts will do live portraits and caricatures of people who visit the venue. Cultural events begin with Jayachandran Kadampanad's folk songs about nature and the need to take care of the environment. A play named 'Shakunthalam' by Lokadharmi will be staged on Saturday at 7 pm. The fun-filled beach handball competition will be organised on Sunday followed by a musical retreat by Chennai-based music band ‘Madras Mail’. A beach football tournament will be conducted on Monday at 4 pm followed by a mohiniyattam performance by Divya Nedungadi.

The night will end with Bhaskaran Nair's 'Smriti Geetham'. To attract more people to the venue and also to promote traditional art forms of Kerala, 'Theyyam', a ritualistic dance performance will be performed on Tuesday at 7 pm. Three 'Theyyam' forms including 'Agni Kandakarnan Theyyam' will be staged. The major attraction of the cultural event will be the popular drum dance 'Dollu Kunitha', performed by artists from Karnataka at 7 pm. The final event of the Beach Carnival will be a concert by Job Kurian and his band at 7 pm on Thursday.

Exhibition

'Body', the fourth exhibition organised by the Shangumugham Art Museum, will also grab attention while the Beach Carnival is on. The exhibition aims to take the spectator through a journey of human body intricacies and explores the hidden meaning of the human body than a mere interpretation of the same. A total of 56 artists across the nation will showcase their work at the Shangumugham Art Museum.