Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Beach Carnival to begin today

To be held in association with Vyloppilly Samskriti Bhavan and District Tourism Promotion Council, the Beach Carnival will have food courts, health exhibition and book festival.

Published: 22nd February 2019 02:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2019 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Shangumugham Beach is all set for yet another festival. The Beach Carnival, jointly organised by the City Corporation and Shanghumugham Art Museum, will kick off in the state capital on Friday. The highlight of the seven-day carnival will be a synchronised light show.
There will be cultural events arranged including folk songs, concerts, theatre play and traditional art forms. The Minister of SC/ST Development A K Balan will inaugurate the carnival at 6 pm. Mayor V K Prasanth will preside over.

To be held in association with Vyloppilly Samskriti Bhavan and District Tourism Promotion Council, the Beach Carnival will have food courts, health exhibition and book festival. Artists and students of the College of Fine Arts will do live portraits and caricatures of people who visit the venue. Cultural events begin with Jayachandran Kadampanad's folk songs about nature and the need to take care of the environment. A play named 'Shakunthalam' by Lokadharmi will be staged on Saturday at 7 pm. The fun-filled beach handball competition will be organised on Sunday followed by a musical retreat by Chennai-based music band ‘Madras Mail’. A beach football tournament will be conducted on Monday at 4 pm followed by a mohiniyattam performance by Divya Nedungadi.

The night will end with Bhaskaran Nair's 'Smriti Geetham'. To attract more people to the venue and also to promote traditional art forms of Kerala, 'Theyyam', a ritualistic dance performance will be performed on Tuesday at 7 pm. Three 'Theyyam' forms including 'Agni Kandakarnan Theyyam' will be staged. The major attraction of the cultural event will be the popular drum dance 'Dollu Kunitha', performed by artists from Karnataka at 7 pm. The final event of the Beach Carnival will be a concert by Job Kurian and his band at 7 pm on Thursday.

Exhibition

'Body', the fourth exhibition organised by the Shangumugham Art Museum, will also grab attention while the Beach Carnival is on. The exhibition aims to take the spectator through a journey of human body intricacies and explores the hidden meaning of the human body than a mere interpretation of the same. A total of 56 artists across the nation will showcase their work at the Shangumugham Art Museum.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi receives Seoul Peace Prize for 2018
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
Gallery
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has joined hands with Defence Ministry to host Aero India 2019, the expo that showcases latest technologies and products in country's aerospace engineering. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal/EPS)
Aero India 2019 Day 2: General Bipin Rawat flies HAL's Tejas, other highlights
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp