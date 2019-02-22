CM Pinarayi Vijayan condemns targeting of Sahitya Akademi members

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has condemned the lampooning of the Kerala Sahitya Akademi members. No one has the right to order cultural leaders how to respond to various issues, Pinarayi said.In a statement issued here, the Chief Minister said the Akademi symbolises the state’s cultural sphere. Certain anti-social elements insulting the cultural leaders at the Akademi is a heinous act. Such acts do not go well with the state’s culture. Such attacks would not be tolerated, he made it clear.

CPM state chief Kodiyeri Balakrishnan also criticised the move to insult the cultural figures. The Congress following the Sangh Parivar style of fascist attacks would not be ideal, he said. “The progressive society of Kerala has unanimously condemned the Kasargod murders and registered its protests. Still, the Congress wants to create provocation and that’s why the deliberate attack on the Akademi,” Kodiyeri said in a statement.