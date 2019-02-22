Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Government fails to implement projects

The transgenders have been facing discrimination or difficulty when they try to access healthcare.

Published: 22nd February 2019 02:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2019 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even though the transgender community has found a little space in the society, their problems - ranging from discrimination to lack of education, healthcare and employment facilities - are far from being resolved.

Although the state government had promised to provide shelter homes to transgenders with the support of the Social Justice Department, the project has not been implemented. According to the project, transgenders who were part of Samanwaya - an exclusive continuing education programme by the Literacy Mission - will be provided with housing facilities until the completion of their course.

Sukanyeah Krishna, a trans woman, is one among the 100 transgenders who were neither welcomed in hostels nor accepted as paying guest. "Every year, the government brings new projects for the betterment of the transgender community but none are implemented. Accommodation is still a major cause of worry for many transgenders in the state. We don't want exclusive shelter homes, but we should be given the freedom to rent houses and apartments like other people. The government should bring a plan where many people from the community will have occupancy,” she says.

This year, the government has allotted Rs 5 crore to provide facilities such as shelter homes, employment and medical services to the transgender community but the implementation still remains a question. Although skill development programmes are being imparted to the transgender community, they have not been able to utilise the skills due to lack of employment opportunities.

The transgenders have been facing discrimination or difficulty when they try to access healthcare. Sukanyeah shares how Sagar (formerly Subhadra), who underwent sex reassignment surgery at the medical college hospital, had later endangered his health. “Although Sagar became a trans man, he had major medical complications. He could regain his health only after undergoing treatment in a private hospital. This is because we don't have proper medical assistance and doctors specialised for these type of surgeries,” says Sukanyeah.

Trans woman and television artist Surya says, “After undergoing a sex reassignment surgery, I applied for an Aadhaar card that provided an option to choose the third gender. Many promised facilities are yet to be implemented by the government. Many projects fail in the planning stage itself.” This year, with the introduction of e-autos and e-rickshaws, the authorities have planned to employ more women and transgenders.

“Due to some problems, we couldn't implement the proposed plans for the transgender community but this time, a complete data will be prepared and the facilities such as shelter homes will be provided to transgenders," says Deputy mayor Rakhi Ravikumar.

For the third gender

Rs 5 cr has been allotted by the government to provide the transgender community with facilities such as shelter homes, employment opportunities and medical services

With the introduction of e-autos, authorities have planned to employ more transgenders

