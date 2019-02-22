Mister green fingers

Steena Das By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The day of 48-year-old S R Jayaraj from Puliyarakonam is incomplete without spending time with his plants. For the past 35 years, Jayaraj has been ardently watering plants as part of his daily routine. His collection comprises flowers and fruit-bearing saplings in his three acre-nursery at Puliyarakonam.

“I learnt about gardening by accident at a Government approved nursery near my house at Thirumala,” says Jayaraj.Most of the plants are being grown in his nursery itself. The saplings of jack fruit, mango , chickoo and various other strees are grafted and the saplings of nutmeg and varieties of roses are budded. Only a few plants have been brought from Bengaluru and Pune. Currently, he is busy with the grafting of mango saplings for the coming rainy season. “During the month of June and July, the sale of fruit-bearing trees including jack fruit and mango saplings will be more. Before Onam, the sales of flowering plants mount and in the summer season the sales of bougainvillaea increases,” he says.

With the success of the nursery at Puliyarakonam, he started a new shop near LMS junction three years ago. The shop has a collection of all varieties of plants from his nursery. Jayaraj also specialises in landscape and gardening consultancy for various organisations. According to him, people interested in vertical gardening are no less.

“More people are interested in terrace farming that needs less soil,” he says. “In the past, people were interested in flowering plants, but now the trend has changed. The sales of vegetables and fruit-bearing plants have increased. Most of the customers are health conscious and they want to produce vegetables and fruits in their gardens. Even in the midst of the lawns, they opt for a fruit-bearing plant instead of flowering ones,” Jayaraj continues. “With the rate of increased customers for the fruit-bearing saplings and vegetables, I have begun to provide organic manure as it is not easy for city-dwellers to get the organic manure,” he says. Jayaraj has been frequently setting stalls at festivals in the city. “I never miss a chance to be a part of the fests including the Mango Festival, Jackfruit festival and Vasantholsavam,” he adds.