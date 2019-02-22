Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Portrait passion

Engaged with Malayalam cinema since 2000, starting from director  T V Chandran’s state award-winning flick Susanna, Joji’s interest was always in portraits.

Photographs from Aaruthal

By Jose Joy
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: If anything deserves credit for Kerala being considered progressive, it’s the presence of alternative streams of thought. When Kochi Muziris Biennale co-founder Riyas Komu proposed the idea of an art exhibition to lensman A J Joji, his first thought was alternative  spaces he documented since 1991. “In my younger days, I made a lot of friends in parallel spaces across the state and I found documentation important because ephemeral things need a record,” says Joji. However, thanks to curatorial intervention, his debut showcase named Aaruthal features the portraits of tribal medicine expert Padma Shri Lakshmikutty Amma.

Preserved reflections

A J Joji

Engaged with Malayalam cinema since 2000, starting from director  T V Chandran’s state award-winning flick Susanna, Joji’s interest was always in portraits. “While capturing people, I’ve been keen on soaking  up their character and thoughts in the frame,” says the 50-year-old. His images of Kallar-based Lakshmikutty Amma—who has received multiple awards including Naattu Vaidya Ratna for preserving over 500 medical recipes—reflect the same idea.

“Certain people are trying to cash in on tribal heritage for  political gains. I believe that the richness of their tradition should be recorded without underlying intentions,” he reveals, adding, “Awards like Padma Shri create  an image in our minds. I wanted  to break this and present a raw woman who sings and writes poetry.” The collection has 43  photographs picked from over  500 shots clicked over four  years. Holding onto a precious archive including snaps of renowned figures like  Thakazhi Sivasankara Pillai and Ammannur Madhava Chakyar, Joji hopes this initiation into the world of galleries will inspire him to present them  to art aficionados in  the near future.

At Uru Art Harbour.
Till  March 31.

