Probe the role of Udma MLA: Ramesh Chennithala

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said the role played by Udma MLA K Kunhiraman and former MLA K V Kunhiraman in the murder of Kripesh and Sharath Lal should be probed.

Published: 22nd February 2019 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2019 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Ramesh Chennithala

Kerala Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said the role played by Udma MLA K Kunhiraman and former MLA K V Kunhiraman in the murder of Kripesh and Sharath Lal should be probed. “The police are trying to divert the case with the focus on Peethambaran who was only a local committee member and who cannot plan and execute such a murder.

K Kunhiraman was trying to cover up the proofs and the former MLA K V Kunhiraman had offered money and other facilities to the family of Peethambaran and had asked them to keep quiet. These should be included in the purview of the investigation,” he said. 

He said the parents of Kripesh and Sharath alleged the murder was committed at the directive of Uduma K Kunhiraman and said the police have not taken this fact into account and no investigation was conducted in this direction. He said after the reception committee meeting of Uduma temple perunkaliyattam’ around 16,000 people had taken lunch while the reception committee chairman, Uduma MLA K Kunhiraman, and the CPM district secretary Balakrishnan did not participate in it.

It was on that night the brutal murders were committed.He said the vehicle for the twin murder was found abandoned near the residence of Kunhiraman MLA and said the legislator was threatening the investigating officers. 

