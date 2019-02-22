Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Under pressure, KSRTC revokes 8-hour duty pattern imposed by former CMD Thachankary

The State Transport Corporation has revoked the controversial eight-hour duty pattern introduced by former CMD.

Published: 22nd February 2019 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2019 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

KSRTC, bus, Karnataka bus

Image of a KSRTC bus used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Shadab Akhtar Rabbani)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The State Transport Corporation has revoked the controversial eight-hour duty pattern introduced by former CMD. Succumbing to employees’ pressure, the corporation has extended the duty timing of ordinary bus crew to 12 hours. Orders in this regard have been issued by the MD. The order also says employees responsible for leaving the bus idle even after duties are being assigned will have to pay a fine of Rs 50 per hour.

The eight-hour pattern, introduced by former KSRTC CMD Tomin Thachankary, had created a furore among trade unions. Identifying about 800 KSRTC buses lying idle in various depots across the state due to the lack of conductors, KSRTC Managing Director M P Dinesh issued the order to change the existing duty pattern of eight hours for the operating crew of the ordinary buses. 

The KSRTC is currently operating a low Earning Per Kilometre (EPKM) with its 718 ordinary buses which are being operated in two different spells and two single duties. Even the low-cost collection services operated by the corporation has become an additional liability to the crisis-ridden corporation.

As a solution to increase the collection of such low revenue ordinary services the MD had directed the corporation administration and unit officers to conduct an experimental service using 500 ordinary duties in two spells with 12 hours spread over single duty service. The officials have been directed to assign extra hour of duty to the employees in order to resolve the travel woes of passengers. Officials have been asked to pay an extra amount on hourly basis to those employees who will be assigned extra-hour duties.  

When Express asked the MD about such an order which is against the HC’s eight-hour order, he said the staff will only be allowed to work for eight hours while the remaining four hours will be resting period. He added there won’t be any extra payment or allowances with the new pattern.  The MD has instructed unit officers to provide information including the number of revised duties and which all types of duties have been revised before February 27. 

KSRTC

Comments

