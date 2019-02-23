KTDC unveils Rs 25 crore-project to restore Mascot heritage

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the capital’s Mascot Hotel, set on sprawling five acres of prime real estate, is celebrating its centenary with the added joy of the recently conferred five-star status, Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) has drawn up a comprehensive Rs 25 crore project for restoring the heritage of the hospitality pioneer.

The two-phase project will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the Mascot Hotel at 10 am on February 27. Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran will be present.

“Mascot Hotel, a jewel in KTDC’s crown, has been witness to the history of the last 100 years. The restoration of the hotel will be carried out without harming its heritage and its hallmark architecture,” M Vijayakumar, KTDC chairman, told reporters here.

“The works to be taken up, include strengthening of the building, rooms, passages, beautification of the premises and improving the amenities. They will be completed within a year,” said Vijayakumar.“The project to strengthen and preserve the heritage property will be carried out under the leadership of Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS),” said Rahul R, KTDC MD.

The government has already accorded administrative sanction of Rs 5 crore for the project. Originally built to accommodate the Royal British Army officers during World War I, it passed into the hands of the Tourism and Handicraft Development Corporation before being eventually handed over to Tourism Department. An impressive array of personalities, both global and Indian, have graced the Mascot ’s premises and enjoyed its cool ambience and majestic interiors over the years.