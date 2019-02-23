National Folk Festival of Kerala to begin tomorrow

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The third edition of National Folk Festival of Kerala (NFFK) organised by the Kerala State Youth Welfare Board will begin on Sunday in the state capital. The main attraction of the festival will be kathputli from Rajasthan, a traditional art form performed using string puppets. The highlight of this year’s festival will be the performance of Barmer Boys from Rajasthan who follow centuries-old musical traditions of the Manganiyars community.

Eminent folk art forms of Delhi, Rajasthan, Odisha, West Bengal and Karnataka will be presented. Traditional art forms from Kerala will also be performed. ‘Grama Kazcha’ offers a sneak peek into the village life including ‘Anthi Chantha’, street magic, folk songs, ‘angalappees’ and ‘chayakkada’ where it brings in nostalgia.

The major attraction of ‘Grama Kazcha’ will be the performance by street singer Babu Shankaran from Kozhikode. On Sunday, children from Arangottukara Patasala, Thrissur, will sing harvest songs. A play named ‘Bolivian’ will be staged on the same day by Little Earth School of Theatre, Malappuram.

Programmes on Monday begin with a musical performance ‘Iniyulla Kalam Naam Padandirunnal’, followed by Edasseri’s ‘Poothapattu’ directed by the late Lenin Rajendran, film director.