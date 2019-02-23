Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Pongala: Green protocol offenders to face Corp music

The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has imposed a fine on individuals and organisation who failed to implement the green protocol during the Attukal Pongala festival.

Published: 23rd February 2019 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Empanelled conductors offering pongala in front of the Secretariat on Wednesday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has imposed a fine on individuals and organisation who failed to implement the green protocol during the Attukal Pongala festival. The local body had given strict instructions to all the organisations on the implementation of green protocol and had also asked the groups interested in serving food to the devotees to register under the corporation. 

As many as 119 organisations had registered under the corporation for distributing food and water during the pongala but it has been identified that various other non-registered groups were also seen distributing the foods in plastic containers.  The corporation will impose a fine of Rs 5,000 on the organisations distributed food in plastic plates and glass. A fine of Rs 1,000 will be collected from the individuals who used plastic boards and flex even after strict instructions.

“The civic body will sent a repeat notice to them if they are reluctant to pay the fine within the stipulated period. Even after repeated notice if they do not respond then we have the provision to prosecute them,” said Dr A Sasikumar, corporation health officer. Based on the details collected by the Corporation’s 500 green army team and sanitation workers the list of offenders have been made.

The offenders have been instructed to pay the fine within 7 days of notification. The local body has issued the notice to these organisations on Friday. Compared to the previous years the Corporation was successful in reducing the plastic waste during the pongala. Around 65 tonnes of waste was collected after the pongala.

