A three-cornered fight

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram constituency has always sprung surprises. This is the only seat where a three-cornered contest took place in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and BJP leader O Rajgopal came second, pushing CPI nominee Dr Bennet Abraham to a distant third.

Interestingly, in the seven Assembly constituencies, three seats - Thiruvananthapuram Central, Vattiyoorkavu and Kovalam - are with the UDF while Parassala, Neyyattinkara and Kazhakootam are with the LDF. Nemom is the only seat in Kerala where BJP has a representation, with party MLA and veteran leader O Rajagopal winning the seat.

In the first elections to the Lok Sabha in 1951, Annie Mascarene, an Independent candidate supported by the Communist fraction, won the elections by a margin of 68,117 votes. Pattom Thanu Pillai, the most prominent leader of those days, was defeated by Easwara Iyer in the 1957 elections. Annie Mascarene was pushed to the third spot.

V K Krishna Menon won from this constituency in 1971 as an Independent candidate by a margin of 24,127 votes. Former Chief Minister and the most popular Congress leader K Karunakaran contested from the constituency and won by a margin of 15,398 votes.