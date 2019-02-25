Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

A three-cornered fight

This is the only seat where a three-cornered contest took place in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and BJP leader O Rajgopal came second, pushing CPI nominee Dr Bennet Abraham to a distant third. 

Published: 25th February 2019 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Arun Lakshman 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Thiruvananthapuram constituency has always sprung surprises. This is the only seat where a three-cornered contest took place in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and BJP leader O Rajgopal came second, pushing CPI nominee Dr Bennet Abraham to a distant third. 

Interestingly, in the seven Assembly constituencies, three seats - Thiruvananthapuram Central, Vattiyoorkavu and Kovalam - are with the UDF while Parassala, Neyyattinkara and Kazhakootam are with the LDF. Nemom is the only seat in Kerala where BJP has a representation, with party MLA and veteran leader O Rajagopal winning the seat. 

In the first elections to the Lok Sabha in 1951, Annie Mascarene, an Independent candidate supported by the Communist fraction, won the elections by a margin of 68,117 votes. Pattom Thanu Pillai, the most prominent leader of those days, was defeated by Easwara Iyer in the 1957 elections. Annie Mascarene was pushed to the third spot.

V K Krishna Menon won from this constituency in 1971 as an Independent candidate by a margin of 24,127 votes. Former Chief Minister and the most popular Congress leader K Karunakaran contested from the constituency and won by a margin of 15,398 votes. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram constituency Lok Sabha polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at the Oscars. (Photo | AP)
OSCARS 2019: This is how Rami Malek identified with late Freddie Mercury
Senior journalist Priya Ramani outside the Patiala House Court after getting bail in a defamation case filed by former Union Minister M J Akbar, in New Delhi on 25 February,2019. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
M J Akbar defamation case: Priya Ramani gets bail
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp