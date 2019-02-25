CM Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate the GMCH master plan tomorrow

Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Neonatal screening corner ‘Salabham’ which is to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the Rs 717.29 crore master plan of the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital on Tuesday. On the day the CM will also launch nine projects including Multi-Disciplinary Laboratory, a housing complex for students, a skill lab, Salabham, supersonic shear-wave elastography, clinical physiology unit and others. 

“GMCH is the first medical college in the state. The projects are for making it a centre of excellence. The facilities on the anvil will help some 5000 patients who arrive at the hospital on a daily basis,” said K K Shailaja, Health Minister. The master plan for the development of the 140-acre medical college campus will be implemented in a phased manner.

“The master plan will be implemented using KIIFB assistance. Inkel Limited will act as the special service vehicle. The first phase will focus on easing the traffic congestion. The second phase, will be used for constructing the SAT pediatric block, MLT block and others while the Multi-level car parking, road development and others will come in the third phase,” said an officer with the GMCH. 

The other major initiative that the CM will launch on the day is Salabham. As per the programme, a single-window system for the treatment of heart disease, metabolic ailments and others of children will be introduced. The cavitron ultrasonic surgical aspirator for liver disease is also in the works.   
The inaugural event at Medical College Ground at 6 pm will be attended by the Health Minister K K Shailaja, Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac, Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran and others. 

T'Puram Med College gets new ultrasound scanner
T’Puram: In a major relief for patients availing scanning facility at the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital, an ultrasound scanner has been installed at the SAT OP block. The new facility has been set up after patients complained of inadequate scanning facilities. “On an average 50 patients from the IP block and 50 patients from the OP block come for ultrasound scanning. But now, the scanning facility available at the hospital can cater to the needs of only 40 patients. With the arrival of the new machine this situation can be changed,” said an officer of the Department of Radiodiagnosis. The machine worth Rs 56 lakh has been installed under the MP LAD Scheme of former MP CP Narayanan. It will be inaugurated on March 1. 

Rs 16.10 cr released for improving nine hospitals
T’Puram: For taking up major construction activities in nine hospitals, under the Health Department, a sum of Rs 16.10 crore has been released. The amount is for improving the basic infrastructural facilities of the hospitals and thereby making them patient-friendly. The hospitals that could avail the assistance includes, Thrissur Kondungaloor Taluk Hospital(C2 crore for building construction), Idukki Adimali Taluk Hospital (C31.50 lakh for the construction of ICU and general ward), Kozhikode District TB Centre (C85.75 lakh for the new building), Alappuzha Women and Children Hospital (C 1.70 crore for RCC Water Tank), Palakkad Puthupariyaram Regional Public Health Laboratory (C2 crore), Thrissur Mental Health Centre (C5 crore for the construction of psychiatry ward), Muvattupuzha General Hospital (C50 lakh for compound wall and gate), Pallickal Community Health Centre (C2.92 crore for building construction) and Kozhikode Nadapuram Taluk Hospital (C81 lakh for building construction).   At the same time, Health Department authorities indicate that more developmental projects are on the anvil and it will be implemented with the assistance of KIIFB and Nabard.

