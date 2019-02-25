Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Education system facing major challenges worldwide, says UK academic

Kerala Startup Mission CEO Saji Gopinath said the cycle of the Industrial Revolution has shrunk  over the years.

Published: 25th February 2019 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The present system of education is encountering several challenges worldwide while trying to keep pace with the rapidly changing times, according to Andrew Turner, Coventry University, UK, associate pro-vice-chancellor.

“The global education system is facing serious challenges on the environment, economic and social front. We are living in the era of fourth Industrial Revolution when Artificial Intelligence (AI) is fast eclipsing automation.  The change in technology makes workers obsolete,” Turner told a session on ‘New World, New Education’ on Sunday at the  National Students’ Parliament organised by the state Assembly here . 

Significantly, Turner said a mere 34% varsities world over have a brand recall based on quality of education imparted. “There are around 26,000 universities worldwide. Of these, only 34 per cent are considered to be elite. New accessible and affordable models of education are needed to meet the demand and provide greater access to higher education,” he said, while underscoring the need for more innovative, entrepreneurial and creative mindset.  

Achuthsankar S Nair,  Bioinformatics Department director, spoke on the shortcomings of Indian varsities. “Universities in India don’t have an ecosystem for innovation. To attain quality education in our universities, we need to break the barriers of academic ‘caste system’ in education. ‘Caste system’ refers to the discrimination against humanities and bias towards engineering subjects,” he said. According to him,  the quality of education can be improved only if students are persistent in raising questions rather than remaining obsessed with answers.“ Education should be transformed into a critical debate. The spoon-feeding system of education should stop,” he said. 

Kerala Startup Mission CEO Saji Gopinath said the cycle of the Industrial Revolution has shrunk over the years. “During the first Industrial Revolution, it took 130 years for people to accept it. In its second coming, it took 80 years. Since the advent of computers, it took only  15-20 years for people to accept the same. AI is the latest technology and the challenge we face now. So our education system should be changed,” he said. 

TAGS
Education system Andrew Turner

