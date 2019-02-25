Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Folk art takes centre stage

 Imagine waking up as dawn cracks and listening to morning ragas.

Published: 25th February 2019 01:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 03:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Imagine waking up as dawn cracks and listening to morning ragas. This Tuesday, walk into the Tagore theatre at around 5:30 am and you can listen to the Bengali folk music and Hindustani music, that feature the morning ragas. With the National Folk Festival of Kerala (NFFK) kicking off on Sunday, it is set to unravel a set of unique experiences to the city residents.
The village life has come alive at the Tagore theatre premises with the setting up of the common sights of the villages such as the ‘Anthi Chantha’, 'tea shop', the bullock cart and such. With the rendering of the folk songs, harvest songs and performances of street magic, the soul of the village life have been recreated. 

The city has turned into a cultural hotspot of sorts with the start of the NFFK. The third edition of the folk festival opened to the crowd on Sunday with a grand array of theatre delights.
“The idea is to introduce the diverse art forms in the country to the youngsters and spike their interest into the folk culture. In the backdrop of the floods, we are conducting it in a toned down manner. Last year, we had more than 500 artists perform from all over the country. This time we will be featuring around 100 artists,” said an official attached to the festival. “This time, Mansoor Fakir will be performing here. Another highlight is that of the performances by Barmer Boys and the artists from the Kathputli Colony in Delhi. One gets to experience the life of the yesteryears- the village life, the folk culture here during these few days. The idea is to gift these experiences to the younger generation,” he adds.

One gets to watch the various traditional art forms of Delhi, Rajasthan, Odisha, West Bengal and Karnataka at the fest. The traditional art forms of Kerala will also be performed. It is for the first time that the Barmer Boys from Rajasthan and the artists from the Kalputhi Colony are performing in Kerala. Mansur Fakir, the senior most folk artist in the country will perform at the festival, lending a unique experience that the festival offers. Thirayattam, an art from. The festival will draw to a close with a grand visual treat, with the performance of the Chhau dance from Puruliya. The ritual art form of Kerala the 'Thirayattam' will also be staged on the last day. The festival will pay a tribute to filmmaker Lenin Rajendran by the staging of Edasseri's 'Poothappattu' which the Lenin Rajendran had directed.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at the Oscars. (Photo | AP)
OSCARS 2019: This is how Rami Malek identified with late Freddie Mercury
Senior journalist Priya Ramani outside the Patiala House Court after getting bail in a defamation case filed by former Union Minister M J Akbar, in New Delhi on 25 February,2019. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
M J Akbar defamation case: Priya Ramani gets bail
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp