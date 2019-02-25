Folk art takes centre stage

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Imagine waking up as dawn cracks and listening to morning ragas. This Tuesday, walk into the Tagore theatre at around 5:30 am and you can listen to the Bengali folk music and Hindustani music, that feature the morning ragas. With the National Folk Festival of Kerala (NFFK) kicking off on Sunday, it is set to unravel a set of unique experiences to the city residents.

The village life has come alive at the Tagore theatre premises with the setting up of the common sights of the villages such as the ‘Anthi Chantha’, 'tea shop', the bullock cart and such. With the rendering of the folk songs, harvest songs and performances of street magic, the soul of the village life have been recreated.

The city has turned into a cultural hotspot of sorts with the start of the NFFK. The third edition of the folk festival opened to the crowd on Sunday with a grand array of theatre delights.

“The idea is to introduce the diverse art forms in the country to the youngsters and spike their interest into the folk culture. In the backdrop of the floods, we are conducting it in a toned down manner. Last year, we had more than 500 artists perform from all over the country. This time we will be featuring around 100 artists,” said an official attached to the festival. “This time, Mansoor Fakir will be performing here. Another highlight is that of the performances by Barmer Boys and the artists from the Kathputli Colony in Delhi. One gets to experience the life of the yesteryears- the village life, the folk culture here during these few days. The idea is to gift these experiences to the younger generation,” he adds.

One gets to watch the various traditional art forms of Delhi, Rajasthan, Odisha, West Bengal and Karnataka at the fest. The traditional art forms of Kerala will also be performed. It is for the first time that the Barmer Boys from Rajasthan and the artists from the Kalputhi Colony are performing in Kerala. Mansur Fakir, the senior most folk artist in the country will perform at the festival, lending a unique experience that the festival offers. Thirayattam, an art from. The festival will draw to a close with a grand visual treat, with the performance of the Chhau dance from Puruliya. The ritual art form of Kerala the 'Thirayattam' will also be staged on the last day. The festival will pay a tribute to filmmaker Lenin Rajendran by the staging of Edasseri's 'Poothappattu' which the Lenin Rajendran had directed.