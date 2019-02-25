Mega cleaning drive for Kerala's Killi river set to kick off

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Killi river mega cleaning drive will kick-off in the capital on Tuesday. The event, organised by the Corporation, will witness participation from nearly 25,000 residents, college students and political leaders.

The corporation has already started clearing a few areas near the river as part of the mega cleaning drive. "We are expecting around 25,000 people to participate in the drive. This will not be limited to a single day, but will continue on a long term basis. The remaining programmes will be charted accordingly after the success of Tuesday's event," said Anoop Roy, corporation health inspector.

The cleaning of 13-km long Killi stretch from Vazhayila to Kalladimukham will be carried by the corporation sanitation workers, police force, fire force and NCC cadets. The mega event will be inaugurated in 16 wards under the Corporation at 8 am. Hundred councillors will participate in the drive.

The corporation health officer said the members who are involved in the cleaning activities will be provided with medical kits and medicines including doxycycline. Around 50 schools under the corporation have come forward to provide lunch for the volunteers.

As part of the Killiyar rejuvenation drive, the Corporation had organised various programmes including awareness campaigns and painting competitions. The campaign is aimed at creating awareness among citizens that the river is being polluted due to waste dumping in nearby drains. Action has also been taken against flat and building owners who did not have proper waste dumping facilities around their surroundings. The health wing of the city corporation estimates to clear off 590 loads of waste.

Killiyar water quality survey

Earlier the water quality of Killi river from various centres in the city was collected for a survey by the Killiyar City Mission team. During the survey, huge amounts of septage waste were identified. The water samples from Maruthamkuzhi, Kanjirampara, Thiruvenkadu, Sasthamangalam, Melethumele, Manikanteswaram, Vazhayila, Killipalam, Kalladi Mukham, Jaggathy, Iranimuttom, Kalady, Soman Nagar, Bund road and Edapazhanji areas were examined. The examination is done by comparing the PH value of pure water with the sampled water. Heavy indications of septage and industrial waste were reported in large quantity. The survey was conducted by the NSS students of Government Law College.