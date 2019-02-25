Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Lights' not right, sir

Taking into account the regular complaints regarding high-intensity headlights used in vehicles, the MVD has introduced lux metres with interceptors to track the violators.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  Taking into account the regular complaints regarding high-intensity headlights used in vehicles, the MVD has introduced lux metres with interceptors to track the violators. These light-intensity measurement devices have improved surveillance network and will also help in capturing images and recording visuals when the vehicle is on the move. Earlier, the department had made use of lux metres alone but the features were limited.  

The MVD has already distributed lux meters in all 14 districts. Three lux meters were distributed to each district office. The device helps in accurately measuring the luminosity of the headlamps, which in turn helps the cops to measure the intensity of the light. The cost of each lux meter is H15,000. So far, 45 cases of violations have been reported and fines imposed on the violators.

According to officers, the high-intensity bulbs used in headlamps can affect the eye-vision of the drivers, leading to accidents. Also, a number of vehicle owners use auxiliary lamps which is also a problem. “High beam lights are the major cause of the accidents. We have conducted several awareness drives to address the issue,” said Rajeev Puthalath, Joint Transport Commissioner.

The new interceptor with added features will help detect minute details. The high definition camera in the new interceptor can capture images from a distance of 1,500 m and record visuals at a 160-degree angle. “This is applicable for both big and small vehicles,” said Rajeev. 

The cops have been given training on how to use the lux meters including how to determine the exact intensity of the lights and whether it falls within the prescribed limit or not. "If the intensity of the light is not within the permitted norms, the cops can fine the owners. The cops will also instruct them to change the bulbs. If they are repeat offenders, strict action will be taken and vehicle registration cancelled," he said.

