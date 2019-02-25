New block of Peroorkada KV School inaugurated

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The aim of education should be to inspire students to dream big and work towards its realisation, Union Minister for Tourism (Independent) Alphons Kannanthanam has said. He was speaking after inaugurating a new building of Kendriya Vidyalaya SAP at Peroorkada here on Sunday.

"Education should be able to send a message of unity. Parents and teachers should befriend students and spend quality time with them, thereby helping them to become responsible citizens," he said.

State police chief Loknath Behera presided over the function. Shashi Tharoor MP, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghathan Ernakulam region Deputy Commissioner C Karunakaran, Assistant Commissioner Deepthi Nair and school principal N V Jyothimohan attended the function.