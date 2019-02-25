Renovated Ammathottil receives two baby girls

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Renovated Ammathottil, the electronic cradle set up by the State Council for Child Welfare, received two baby girls recently.

One baby was found in the cradle at 2.30 pm on Friday and the other at 7.15 pm on Saturday. Both babies are healthy and weigh 2.37 kg and 3.54 kg respectively, the council office-bearers said.

With their arrival the number of guests received in the renovated Ammathottil became three. A six-day old boy child was received on the next day of the renovated cradle’s inauguration by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on February 1. He was named Abdul Kalam.

The new babies have been named Kasturba and Lini. One was named Kasturba to commemorate the 75th death anniversary of Kasturba Gandhi. The other was named after Lini, the nurse who died of Nipah infection while treating a victim. Kasturba and Lini are the 122nd and 123rd infants to be received in the cradle. Council general secretary S P Deepak said those having claims on the babies can contact the council.