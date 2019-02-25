Saying it through football

Aathira Haridas By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Sevens Football is an emotion for those in Malappuram. And for the players in the football team Bolivian Stars, it is a matter of identity crisis. Winning the match, means everything for them. It is a symbolic way of winning against all odds the society has laid on them.

The play by the theatre group 'Little Earth School of Theatre' has been crafted by adapting the story by P V Shajikumar. It revolves around seven players in the Sevens Football team. It also addresses the various social issues through football. Although all the players have their own names, the seven of them are addressed by the names of some of the legends in football. And as the play progresses, we learn about the reasons for their 'identity crisis'.

“The seven players are staring at an identity crisis. And for them, winning the game is all about winning against the many challenges the society is throwing at them. A plethora of issues the society is grappling with is discussed in the play,” said Arun Lal, the artistic director of the play. The cast includes Savithri, Amrutha, Suresh, Akhil, Aneesh, Jishnu, Majeed, Sarath, Sudevan, Sanjay, Dasan, Anas and Mohith.

This is the 12th performance of the play which was staged as part of the NFFK. “Football has a language. We can communicate a lot through it. It is all about football, all the elements revolve around the match, and you will feel as if you have watched a high-spirited game. Through the play, we take a political stand.

In the end, the team of marginalised taste a symbolic victory,” says Arun.

The theatre group Little Earth School of Theatre had its origins in Malappuram. Akhil K P, a youngster who plays one of the characters in the play remembers how he became part of the theatre group. “So, it was the annual day in our school. And a play was being made. I was chosen to play a character. And that was it, I never left this theatre group,” says Akhil. “All those who are part of the group came together during their school days. There are many belonging to various professions, but they never left. Till date, we have crafted around ten plays and all of them continue to be staged,” says Arun.

The theatre is on the path of revival. Arun says. “It is flourishing and this is the best time as far as theatre groups are concerned. There is a new found vigour and interest in theatre and it is growing, he adds. For the 20 artists attached to the theatre group, theatre is a passion. “We are all trying to find ourselves through theatre. And engage with the public, and maybe change them in the process,” he smiles.