Stringed stories from Rajasthan

National-award winner Puran Bhaat believes that traditional art forms have never lost out, even in the era of TV and the internet.

Published: 25th February 2019 09:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 05:11 AM

By Merin Mariya
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  National-award winner Puran Bhaat believes that traditional art forms have never lost out, even in the era of TV and the internet. "Art never dies," says the puppeteer, originally from Rajasthan. Puran speaks about Kathputli, a traditional art form played by the Bhaat community.

"This art form has passed on through generations. My memories have always been associated with making puppets and playing with them. Kathputli is not easy as the puppets work on a single knot mechanism. The artists have to control all the puppets in one go," said Puran who along with his 15-member team is in the capital for the National Folk Festival of Kerala (NFFK). 

According to Puran, the dolls are the reflection of the artist's soul. "It is not just a figurine. Traditional art forms are disparate. Here the artist infuses soul into the puppets. This is where the magic occurs. You may not make name or fame with this art form, but you find an innate happiness through the stories you narrate using puppets" said Puran. 

As an artist, Puran believes, he has received respect and acceptance from  people in foreign countries. "Foreigners often look for in-depth detailing in the art including puppet manipulations, colours, clothes, characters and stories. Indians lack the same enthusiasm though there are artists from across the country who are learning Kathputli at my firm, Aakar Puppet Theatre," he said.

The puppets, according to him, are made in the shape of humans, animals or birds. Mythological stories, folklores and fictitious stories are presented with the use of effective lights and music.  Dhola Maru and King's Victory were the two puppet stories showcased at the festival.

'Dhola Maru' is a love story and is essential whenever Kathputli is performed. It's a traditional Rajasthani folk tale in which Dhola the prince is married to Maru, a princess from the neighbouring kingdom at a very young age. Jadugarni, a witch bewithces the prince to betrothal. He soon forgets Maru. Later, Maru with the help of a Bhaat wins back her love. It is a 55-minute musical performance," said Puran. 

 Meanwhile, King's Victory narrates the story of a kingdom where the king's subjects celebrate his victory in war by performing various art forms. According to Puran who teaches both contemporary and traditional puppetry, manipulation of string puppets needs patience and practice. He conducts workshops across the world. "A single workshop can take up to 50 days to finish depending upon the style, storyline and production. My aim is to preserve what we have and to pass it on to the next generation," said Puran Bhaat.

