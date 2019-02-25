Vazhavila gets another potable water pipeline

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The city corporation's mini drinking water project at Vazhavila in Kattaikonam ward has come as a relief to residents in the area who face the threat of water shortage. The project, announced in 2016, is being implemented under the corporation's people planning scheme. Dewasom Minister Kadakampally Surendran inaugurated the project on Sunday.

The project has been implemented in various wards of the corporation including Chandavila, Kadakampally, Njandoorkonam and Attipra. "The scheme has already been implemented in three other places in the ward. Under the mini drinking water project, the corporation aims to provide drinking water to the beneficiaries who are facing water shortage owing to lack of water pipeline connection," said Sindhu Sasi, Kattayikonam ward councillor.

According to the People's Planning officer, the projects are being implemented with the help of Kerala Water Authority (KWA), Ground Water and Irrigation Departments. Laying of pipelines takes a lot of time which is why the complete implementation of the project will take some more time.

"At the recently inaugurated plant, water will be provided to 33 houses. The one installed at the LP school provides water to 10 houses," said a corporation official. Under the project, first a bore well is dug. According to the availability of water, the pipeline connection will be laid to the houses. Two persons among the beneficiaries will be assigned the task to pump the water twice a day.