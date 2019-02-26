Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

1,000 days of LDF Govt celebrations to end tomorrow

The celebrations in connection with 1,000 days of LDF Government will officially conclude at an event to be held at the Central Stadium at 4.30 pm on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The celebrations in connection with 1,000 days of LDF Government will officially conclude at an event to be held at the Central Stadium at 4.30 pm on Wednesday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the function which will be presided over by Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan. 

The CM will also inaugurate the Department of Culture’s diamond jubilee fellowship project at the event. 
Ministers K Krishnankutty, A K Saseendran, Ramachandran Kadannappally, A K Balan, A C Moideen and Kadakampally Surendran will also be part of the event. 

Prior to the event, a performance by Kalavathy and group will be held. After the concluding event, a cultural fest ‘Samabhavana’ featuring thousands of young artists will also be held.The sales mela, held in connection with the 1,000 day celebrations, at the stadium will also come to an end. 

Thousands of people have visited the mela which showcases the achievements of the various departments of the government. Sales of handicraft products were also held in a total of 120 stalls. Discussions and seminars were organised on ‘Renaissance’ and government missions like LIFE , Aardram and Haritha Keralam.

