Congress to field 2 women candidates in Lok Sabha polls

Arun Lakshman By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress party will field two women candidates from the state in the upcoming Lok Sabha (LS) elections. AICC general secretary in charge of the state Mukul Wasnik has, in informal discussions, communicated to the state leadership to compulsorily include two women leaders in the list of the party’s candidates for the LS polls.

Shanimol Usman, K E Sheeba, K A Thulasi and Swapna Patronis are the frontrunners for a Congress ticket. The party is likely to field either Sheeba or Thulasi from the Alathur reserved constituency, while Shanimol will contest from Alappuzha if sitting MP K C Venugopal is shifted to a ‘safer’ constituency given the grassroots issues he is facing in his constituency.

Shanimol, a senior leader of the party who is in the good books of Rahul Gandhi, is also in consideration for the Attingal seat if Adoor Prakash does not contest from there, in view of the party’s reluctance to field sitting legislators in the LS polls. However, the party high command can make exceptions in such cases.

State coordinator of Shakti programme Swapna Patronis is another favourite of the Congress high command. However, the young leader would have to contest from the Ernakulam seat, currently held by veteran leader K V Thomas who boasts of a winning streak in the constituency.

Though it remains to be seen whether the state Congress would green light Thomas’ removal to make way for a fresh face, sources told Express there are possibilities of surprise candidates emerging in the Congress list, with Swapna likely to be one of them.

While the state Congress contemplates on continuing with sitting MPs, a survey conducted by the party among its cadre found there could be certain changes. Serious discussions are on in the party against the candidature of Anto Antony for the Pathanamthitta seat as there had allegedly been total revolt against him in the District Congress Committee. Meanwhile, the two-term MP has already launched his poll campaign, ahead of rivals LDF and NDA.