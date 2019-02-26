Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Congress to field 2 women candidates in Lok Sabha polls

Shanimol Usman, K E Sheeba, K A Thulasi and Swapna Patronis are the frontrunners for a Congress ticket.

Published: 26th February 2019 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Arun Lakshman
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Congress party will field two women candidates from the state in the upcoming Lok Sabha (LS) elections. AICC general secretary in charge of the state Mukul Wasnik has, in informal discussions, communicated to the state leadership to compulsorily include two women leaders in the list of the party’s candidates for the LS polls.

Shanimol Usman, K E Sheeba, K A Thulasi and Swapna Patronis are the frontrunners for a Congress ticket. The party is likely to field either Sheeba or Thulasi from the Alathur reserved constituency, while Shanimol will contest from Alappuzha if sitting MP K C Venugopal is shifted to a ‘safer’ constituency given the grassroots issues he is facing in his constituency.

Shanimol, a senior leader of the party who is in the good books of Rahul Gandhi, is also in consideration for the Attingal seat if Adoor Prakash does not contest from there, in view of the party’s reluctance to field sitting legislators in the LS polls. However, the party high command can make exceptions in such cases.
State coordinator of Shakti programme Swapna Patronis is another favourite of the Congress high command. However, the young leader would have to contest from the Ernakulam seat, currently held by veteran leader K V Thomas who boasts of a winning streak in the constituency. 

Though it remains to be seen whether the state Congress would green light Thomas’ removal to make way for a fresh face, sources told Express there are possibilities of surprise candidates emerging in the Congress list, with Swapna likely to be one of them.

While the state Congress contemplates on continuing with sitting MPs, a survey conducted by the party among its cadre found there could be certain changes. Serious discussions are on in the party against the candidature of Anto Antony for the Pathanamthitta seat as there had allegedly been total revolt against him in the District Congress Committee. Meanwhile, the two-term MP has already launched his poll campaign, ahead of rivals LDF and NDA.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha polls Congress party women candidates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Surgical Strike 2: Pak Foreign Minister on what happened at Balakot
Surgical Strike 2.0: This is what Balakot residents have to say
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp