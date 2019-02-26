District to ban flex banners for election campaign

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district administration will order all the political parties to refrain from using flex boards during election campaigns. This was hinted by District Collector K Vasuki at a workshop organised by her at the Collectorate on Monday. “We are going to witness another election. The Chief Election Commissioner has directed all the states to adhere to the green protocol and to prevent the use of plastics and mainly flex boards.

The commissioner also recommended using a better alternative to flex boards. Thus we should start using polyethylene, which is comparatively harmless. The cost of polyethylene is only Rs 2 per sqft higher than making flex. However, the shelter is weightless,” Vasuki said.

“Though we will not go for a complete ban on plastics, the district administration will order the political parties to prevent the use of flex banners. Otherwise, the parties should use 100 per cent cotton material”, Vasuki added. The workshop saw participation of political parties and representatives of Kudumbashree and Suchitwa Mission. A Congress member opposed the district administration’s move. Vasuki said she will soon submit an action plan before the state election commission and issue an order based on the outcome of its recommendations.