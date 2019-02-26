Keys of Coop Dept-built homes to be given today

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will handover keys of 228 houses, constructed by the Cooperative Department under its Cooperative Alliance to Rebuild (CARe) Kerala project, on Tuesday. The state-level inauguration of the programme will be organised at the Jawahar Cooperative Bhavan Auditorium at 2.45 pm. The CARe Kerala project has been envisioned for helping the flood victims.

“A total of 2,000 houses will be constructed under the initiative. In the first phase, the construction of 228 houses has been completed. The remaining houses will be constructed in two months,” said Kadakampally Surendran, Minister for Cooperation.

According to the minister, the total amount allocated for the construction of one house is ` 5 lakh. Of this, the Cooperative Department’s contribution is `4 lakh and that of State Disaster Management authority is `1 lakh. At the same time, department authorities said that the district-level inauguration of the event will also be held simultaneously.

District-wise list of houses constructed

 Thiruvananthapuram 16

 Kollam 11

 Pathanamthitta 30

 Alappuzha 6

 Kottayam 29

 Idukki 6

 Ernakulam 27

 Thrissur 27

 Palakkad 48

 Malappuram 3

 Kozhikode 8

 Wayanad 3

 Kannur 11

 Kasargod 3