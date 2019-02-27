A platform for students

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nervazhi, proposed in the city corporation's budget, aims to improve the mental well-being of school-going children. Under the Rs 50 lakh project, psychologists will administer to school students through counselling sessions.

The Corporation decided to include the project since there is only one school under them in the city with a psychologist, even as mental health assistance has become the need of the hour.

"The aim is to provide a platform for children to discuss their problems. Sometimes, the children are hesitant to talk it with their parents so a psychologist can fill the gap," said Rakhi Ravikumar, deputy mayor, City Corporation.

'Nervazhi', as the name suggests, directs children through the right path. It is relevant during the exam season.

"I took my son to the doctor last week as he had anxiety issues. It is common among students. Considering the emotional and mental well-being of the student, health nurses will also be provided on honorarium basis," said Rakhi Ravikumar.

In the first phase, city schools with more students will be considered. Corporation officials hope the initiative could bring down suicidal tendencies and depression rates among school children.