Exam fever spikes distress

Merin Mariya By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The exam season is back and so is the stress! Anxiety pangs are at its peak resulting in panic disorders, phobias and depression. A recent study by the World Health Organisation reveals the students under stress show symptoms including sadness, irritability, tantrums and tearfulness. It also states that half of the mental disorders start at the age of 14.

According to psychologists, a new phenomenon called 'fear of success' has raised its ugly claws. "Students are scared whether they will be able to meet the standards set by their parents and teachers. Failure is out of the question and it is all about high marks and admissions to the most reputed college. When expectations are higher than the student's capability, they suffer both physically and mentally," said Dr Prakash Chandran, psychologist, Dhanya Doctors Chamber, Thammanam, Kochi.

Such children, according to him, are also prone to psychosomatic disorders."There is no explanation for the physical symptoms including vomiting, fever, pain in certain parts of the body which are the results of the underlying mental factor. Excess urination, losing bowel control, gastrointestinal disturbances and migraine are also after-effects of anxiety and stress," said Dr Prakash Chandran.

A case study by psychologists show that girl children are identified to be more emotional and have higher tendencies to attempt suicide."A 17-year-old girl who is studying in class XII was taken to the hospital by her parents recently. She tried to commit suicide twice by taking pills and cutting her vein. During counselling, she said she was highly stressed by her parents and teachers. Being the school topper she was expected to score even higher, leading her in a state of depression,"said Dr Prakash Chandran.

Though superficial and immediate reasons are seen as the cause for mental disorders in children, psychologists claim it is observed that the tendency was always there in such children from a very young age. "Defiance, a law-breaking behaviour, aggression, drug-addiction tendencies are seen in around 10 per cent children who had unseen neuro-developmental disorders. Early intervention will help.

Around 400 to 460 children as young as eight years attempt suicide in the state," said Dr Varghese Punnoose, child psychiatrist, Medical College, Alappuzha. Under the study conducted by the District Child Protection Unit's (DCPU) 'Vidarum Munpe Kozhiyum Mottukal' project, it was observed that girl child suicides in Kerala are higher than the nation's overall suicide rates. "Under DCPU, around 298 children were given mental care and counselling sessions. Children under the age of 16 who have committed crimes are given a platform to communicate with psychologists and open up about their mental discomforts. The individual care plan helps them to overcome the trauma," said Aneesha VL, official, District Child Protection Unit's (DCPU).

Schools in the city plan to organise counselling sessions prior to the final exams which will begin next week."We have provided them with counselling sessions for stress reduction. This week is crucial as there are only a few days left for the finals. We have also planned for yoga and meditation classes this week," said Suresh Babu, headmaster, Government Model Boys Higher Secondary School, Thycaud.

Students admit they are scared. "Even though my parents are supportive, I sometimes lose faith in myself. The timetable has been set and revision is going on. Group discussions are a relief," said Alina S, class X student, Government Higher Secondary School for Girls Cotton Hill, Vazuthacaud.